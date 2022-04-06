Slouchy Shoulder Bags Are Back From Sartorial Sabbatical

Accessories designers are no longer up for playing the game of seeing how many Tic Tacs we can squeeze into a teeny-tiny tote. Instead, they've thought up bigger, better solutions for our return to real-life situations — or, that's what we can gather from spring's handbag memo, which features primarily slouchy, roomy and practical options that will cushion your fall should an office comeback knock you off your feet.

While slouchy shoulder bags spotted on the likes of Gwen Stefani and Lindsey Lohan in 2006 went on sabbatical a while ago, allowing micro crossbodies and structured top-handles to step in, they're back to reclaim the coveted "it" bag throne. Labels known for buzz-worthy bags — think Balenciaga and Khaite — sent relaxed crescent-shaped, oversized versions down the Spring 2022 runways, hinting at a bag future that favors function and Mary Poppins-level storage.

The return of slouchy shoulder bags doesn't come with excessive studs like an aughts classic, but rather it boasts a cushy, unstructured minimalist aesthetic that can fit our tangible goods and whatever emotional baggage we're toting around that day. Shop some of our favorites — everything from textured to smooth leather styles — in the gallery below.

