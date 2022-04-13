Skip to main content
This Spring, Dress Like a 'Bridgerton' Viscountess

Empire waist dresses are trending.

Photo: Imaxtree

In case you haven't noticed, people really, really love "Bridgerton." And when we say "people," us here at Fashionista certainly consider ourselves member of the esteemed ton. 

Since the Shondaland series first premiered on Netflix in late 2020, the Regency, revisited aesthetic — dubbed Regencycore — has become pretty much inescapable in fashion. Brands already known for peddling fanciful silhouettes, candy colors and sweet embellishments that felt like they could be photoshopped into an episode saw a boost, while others added the show to their mood boards. By the time the second season dropped last month, there were plenty of officially co-branded collaborations to shop, as well as many more that simply cited "Bridgerton" as inspiration. 

netflix-bridgerton-season-2-kate-sharma-simone-ashley-anthony-jonathan-bailey-ball

That means that shoppers who start looking for new pieces to add to their wardrobes for spring might notice Regency-style shapes emerge as seasonal favorites. One stand-out is the empire waist dress, which the women of "Bridgerton" have pushed us to revisit in 2022: On ShopStyle, searches for this silhouette have increased by 36% as of late, thanks also to HBO's "The Gilded Age." 

Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best empire waist dresses to make you feel like a viscountess this spring. (Finish the look off with a "Bridgerton" x Pat McGrath Labs makeup look, while you're at it.) Shop them all in the gallery below.

Fanm Mon Demre
Hill House Home The Jasmine Nap Dress $175
Cecilie Bahnsen Edition Tilde puff-sleeved cloqué dress $872
19
Gallery
19 Images

