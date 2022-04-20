Why Not Try a Duchess-Inspired Bodysuit This Spring?

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Invictus Games The Hague 2020

Fashion has been pushing the bodysuit as a wardrobe essential for years now — a slick companion to jeans, trousers and skirts that you don't have to overthink. Indeed, it has become a favorite at every point of the market, from high-end luxury to affordable mass retail. One of the best endorsements, though, came over the weekend, when it got the royal stamp of approval from none other than Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games (for which Prince Harry is a patron) in The Hague this past weekend, which, naturally, gave us a lot of good outfits. On Saturday, she took the Opening Ceremony stage and addressed crowd while wearing a draped off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite with black trousers (also from the celebrity-loved New York label), pointed-toe heels and a Cartier Juste un Clou necklace — a simple but incredibly elegant outfit, with credits that signal Markle's long-proven fashion credibility. (It fits into an argument Véronique Hyland makes in her book, "Dress Code," about quiet luxury brands like The Row that traffic in basic-looking pieces made at the highest, most expensive degree: "Those not in the know may just see a gray turtleneck or a camel coat — but those who are will appreciate the refinement of those pieces," she writes.)

Indeed, Markle's bodysuit — and bodysuit maker — of choice make a convincing case for having a simple one-piece in our outfit rotation in the spring, to ease the transition out of layering. We've rounded up some of our favorites of the moment in the gallery, below.

9 Gallery 9 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

