Skip to main content

Why Not Try a Duchess-Inspired Bodysuit This Spring?

Meghan Markle made a pretty good case for it.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 Opening Ceremony at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands

Fashion has been pushing the bodysuit as a wardrobe essential for years now — a slick companion to jeans, trousers and skirts that you don't have to overthink. Indeed, it has become a favorite at every point of the market, from high-end luxury to affordable mass retail. One of the best endorsements, though, came over the weekend, when it got the royal stamp of approval from none other than Meghan Markle. 

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games (for which Prince Harry is a patron) in The Hague this past weekend, which, naturally, gave us a lot of good outfits. On Saturday, she took the Opening Ceremony stage and addressed crowd while wearing a draped off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite with black trousers (also from the celebrity-loved New York label), pointed-toe heels and a Cartier Juste un Clou necklace — a simple but incredibly elegant outfit, with credits that signal Markle's long-proven fashion credibility. (It fits into an argument Véronique Hyland makes in her book, "Dress Code," about quiet luxury brands like The Row that traffic in basic-looking pieces made at the highest, most expensive degree: "Those not in the know may just see a gray turtleneck or a camel coat — but those who are will appreciate the refinement of those pieces," she writes.)

Indeed, Markle's bodysuit — and bodysuit maker — of choice make a convincing case for having a simple one-piece in our outfit rotation in the spring, to ease the transition out of layering. We've rounded up some of our favorites of the moment in the gallery, below. 

Tove Tess Ruched Jersey Bodysuit $610
Khaite Cibo off-the-shoulder twisted stretch-jersey bodysuit $980
Oma the Label The Deola Bodysuit $120
9
Gallery
9 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Meghan Markle October 2019
News

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Sleeveless Black Turtleneck Edition

She made two appearances over the weekend, to honor World Mental Health Day and International Day of the Girl.

By Ana ColónOct 13, 2020
Paris str S22 1048
Shopping

How Do I Wear a Catsuit Like a Fashion Person?

Catsuit, unitard, bodysuit, fancy onesie — whatever you call it, the formfitting garment has become a favorite of designers and trendsetters alike. Here's how any curious layperson can make it their own.

By Ana ColónFeb 18, 2022
meghan-markle-duchess-sussex-smartworks-capsule-2019
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: 'Elephant' Interview Edition

'Good Morning America' aired footage of the former royal that was taped last year, but had never been seen before, to promote the documentary.

By Ana ColónApr 20, 2020
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live
News

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: 2021 Global Citizen Live Edition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex capped off their trip to New York by sharing an important message about vaccine equity.

By Ana ColónSep 27, 2021