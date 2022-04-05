The Only Shoe You'll Want to Wear This Spring

Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

There are few wardrobe swaps more satisfying than the winter-to-spring footwear transition. After months of closed-toe shoes, we eagerly welcome sandals back into our rotation — and this year, there's one familiar silhouette that's coming for our soles.

Data from Klarna suggests that shoppers are embracing height for spring: On the fintech shopping platform, searches for "platform sandals" have increased by 69% over the last six months. This echoes trends we've seen on the runway for a few seasons now, of extra-high platform heels; as alternatives to Versace and Valentino's dramatic takes, though, there are plenty of slip-on flatform styles that lend themselves for easy, everyday wear. And they even have the designer stamp of approval: Oscar de la Renta recently teamed up with Larroudé to update some of its fan-favorite sandals — including the platformed Miso — with spring florals. If that doesn't get you excited for the warm weather...

Kick of spring by shopping some of our favorite flatform slip-ons on the market right now in the gallery below.

