How to Pull Off the Sheer Trend Without Baring It All

For both Spring and Fall 2022, designers went all in on sheer clothing, showing layers of diaphanous drama on the runways, as if wearing see-through apparel is a natural progression from living in home office loungewear.

The collections in London and Milan displayed a particular fondness for lingerie-inspired translucent layers, making it known that here was a bold trend to watch. Many of the gossamer garments seen there left little up to the imagination — think floor-sweeping, body-revealing gowns made with silk organza and minimalist separates done in a sheer silk-tulle fabric.

For those running from denim and underwire, sheer clothing might seem like another sartorial enemy, but it's actually worth experimenting with — when thoughtfully styled. In the spring spirit of fresh looks and starts, we've pulled together ensembles using various sheer pieces that still manage to keep you covered up. Shop them all below.

Layers on Translucent Layers

Tonal See-Through

Beach-Ready Sheer

