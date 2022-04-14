Skip to main content
How to Pull Off the Sheer Trend Without Baring It All

How to Pull Off the Sheer Trend Without Baring It All

These outfits will help you feel covered up, even when you're in see-through apparel.

Photo: Imaxtree

These outfits will help you feel covered up, even when you're in see-through apparel.

For both Spring and Fall 2022, designers went all in on sheer clothing, showing layers of diaphanous drama on the runways, as if wearing see-through apparel is a natural progression from living in home office loungewear

The collections in London and Milan displayed a particular fondness for lingerie-inspired translucent layers, making it known that here was a bold trend to watch. Many of the gossamer garments seen there left little up to the imagination — think floor-sweeping, body-revealing gowns made with silk organza and minimalist separates done in a sheer silk-tulle fabric.

For those running from denim and underwire, sheer clothing might seem like another sartorial enemy, but it's actually worth experimenting with — when thoughtfully styled. In the spring spirit of fresh looks and starts, we've pulled together ensembles using various sheer pieces that still manage to keep you covered up. Shop them all below. 

Date-Night Transparency 

sheer outfit 1.001
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

merit lipstick
Rabens-Saloner-Pia-Layered-Organza-Dress---Mint-Green--Black-20220304215029
nagnata top
10
Gallery
10 Images

Layers on Translucent Layers 

sheer outfit 4.001
hourglass phantom lip
raquette top
dia and co shirt
8
Gallery
8 Images

Tonal See-Through  

sheer-outfit-two.001
ilia lip
diotoma sheer top
No.6PecanJacksonPant_8_900x
8
Gallery
8 Images

Beach-Ready Sheer 

sheer outfit 3.001
biossance lip balm
estrella studio
orchid-mixed-media-dress-1.jpg-largeopen-uri20220307-4-f6qi5e
10
Gallery
10 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

holiday-outfits-2021
Shopping

5 Holiday Party Looks Inspired by Great Outfits in Fashion History

Looking to the past to celebrate the present joy of dressing up.

By Dara PrantDec 9, 2021
valentines-day-outfit-ideas-2022
Shopping

These Valentine's Day-Inspired Outfits Will Make Your Heart Smile

From a cuddly sweater you'll want to enter into a long-term relationship with to a pair of ballet flats that'll remind you that fairytales do exist.

By Dara PrantJan 27, 2022
shop-matching-sets
Shopping

The Matching Set Got a Beach-Friendly Update

Now you can match your bikini to everything from cardigans to mini skirts.

By Dara PrantJun 16, 2021
valentines-day-outfit-ideas-2020
Shopping

6 Valentine's Day-Inspired Outfits That You Can Wear Any Day of the Year

From a cozy red sweatsuit to an elegant pink dress.

By Dara PrantFeb 7, 2020