Must Read: 'Elle' Drops 2022 Rising Star Covers, The Lingerie Addict Says Goodbye

Simone Ashley Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Simone Ashley, Rachel Zegler and Alison Oliver cover Elle's 2022 Rising Star issue

For its May 2022 covers, Elle tapped "Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley, "West Side Story" (and soon-to-be Snow White) lead Rachel Zegler and Alison Oliver of "Conversations With Friends" for a Rising Star portfolio. They were profiled by A.N. Devers, Adrienne Gaffney and Lauren Puckett-Pope, respectively, in the issue. See all the covers in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

3 Gallery 3 Images

The Lingerie Addict says goodbye

Over the weekend, Cora Harrington announced that her beloved site, The Lingerie Addict, would be closing at the end of the month. In the New York Times, Danya Issawi spoke to Harrington about the decision to bring the 14-year-old blog to an end and what may come next. "I don't want to leave The Lingerie Addict behind," she said. "The question is, 'How do I move forward so that The Lingerie Addict is a part of my life and not all?' And that's something I think it's going to take a little bit of time to figure out." {The New York Times}

Condé Nast to cease publishing operations in Russia

Roger Lynch sent out a memo to Condé Nast staff on Tuesday — also published to its corporate website — announcing that the company was terminating its franchise agreement and cease publishing in Russia. "While we've had a successful business in Russia for over 20 years, the continued atrocities brought on by this unprovoked war and the related censorship laws have made it impossible for us to continue operating there," he wrote. {Condé Nast}

Where are fashion's Black CEOs?

In Business of Fashion, Sheena Butler-Young reports on why, despite DEI efforts and executive switch-ups, the top jobs at fashion corporations are still by and large occupied by white men — and what needs to change. "We see this pyramid where you have high levels of Black and brown talent at entry levels, but it never gets to the top," said Ayana Parsons, a senior client partner at Korn Ferry. "When you think about … in retail and fashion, in terms of the consumers and the community that these companies are serving, you want to be reflective of those communities. There's a real business case around why fashion needs to be diversified at all levels." {Business of Fashion}

And what happened at Revolve Fest?

Coachella is back — and with it, comes Revolve's nearby influencer-heavy activation, Revolve Festival. However, per Paper, the event's return apparently came with some issues, according to a series of TikToks and dispatches from LA Mag's Joseph Kapsch posted over the weekend. (On Tuesday, the retailer issued a response to E! News.) {Paper}

