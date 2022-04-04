Skip to main content

Kim Kardashian Got a Whole Bunch of (Ex-) Victoria's Secret Angels to Model for Skims

Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio flex their well-honed lingerie modeling skills for the brand's "Icons" campaign.
Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio for Skims.

Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio for Skims.

Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio are back in lingerie, flexing their well-honed bra modeling skills in a major campaign — but whatever you do, don't call it angelic. 

This time around, the group of (ex-) Victoria's Secret Angels were tapped by none other than Kim Kardashian to model for Skims, wearing the brand's "Fits Everybody" collection in what it has aptly been dubbed the "Icons" campaign.

"Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice have each played such a distinct and everlasting role in shaping the industry," said Kardashian, in a press release. "Outfitting these incredible women in our Fits Everybody underwear collection is truly a full circle moment for me."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In fact, Kardashian was so excited about the campaign, she had to be a part of it herself: She posted on Instagram that she "wasn't supposed to be in" the images originally, but she "stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic." Hard to disagree with that.

Photographed by Sandy Kim and Greg Swales (who have worked with Skims in the past), the campaign features the four women looking oh-so-comfortably clad in a variety of colors and styles from the Fits Everybody collection, which is reportedly one of the best-selling lines for the brand.

See the full Skims Icons Campaign in the gallery below.

candice-swanepoel-skims
skims-campaign-victorias-secret-models
heidi-klum-skims
5
Gallery
5 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Kim Kardashian 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
News

Must Read: Kim Kardashian's Business Success During the Pandemic, The Female Designers Changing Menswear

Plus, Dia & Co. collaborates with Day/Won.

By Stephanie SaltzmanApr 14, 2021
vsfs-2018
News

Victoria's Secret Officially Abandons Angels as Part of Major Re-Brand

The lingerie company is swapping Fantasy Bras, bedazzled wings and bombshell aesthetics for the 'VS Collective,' a group of seven famous, successful women — not all of whom are models.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJun 17, 2021
victorias-secret-business-problems
News

Must Read: Why the Victoria's Secret Angels Lasted So Long, Top Advice Beauty Brands Get From Retailers

Plus, Burberry's CEO steps down to join Salvatore Ferragamo.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJun 28, 2021
Business

Kim Kardashian Wants to Lunch With Kate Middleton, Proenza Schouler Debuts New Bag, and Alessandra Ambrosio's Daughter Models

Part of being a style icon means wearing exactly what you want. Rachel Bilson does just that, saying, "All men hate harem pants, but I don't give a s—t." {Us Weekly} Nordstrom will open CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund pop-up shops in six locations around the country this spring--so you'll have access to a selection of designs from finalists like Wes Gordon, Suno, Giulietta and more. Yay! {WWD} Tonight she'll don wings for Victoria's Secret, but Alessandra Ambrosio has her own angel stealing the spotlight. Her daughter Anja stars with her model mommy in the latest London Fog ads. {HuffPo}

By Tyler McCallApr 10, 2014