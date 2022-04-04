Kim Kardashian Got a Whole Bunch of (Ex-) Victoria's Secret Angels to Model for Skims

Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio for Skims. Photo: Courtesy of Skims

Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio are back in lingerie, flexing their well-honed bra modeling skills in a major campaign — but whatever you do, don't call it angelic.

This time around, the group of (ex-) Victoria's Secret Angels were tapped by none other than Kim Kardashian to model for Skims, wearing the brand's "Fits Everybody" collection in what it has aptly been dubbed the "Icons" campaign.

"Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice have each played such a distinct and everlasting role in shaping the industry," said Kardashian, in a press release. "Outfitting these incredible women in our Fits Everybody underwear collection is truly a full circle moment for me."

In fact, Kardashian was so excited about the campaign, she had to be a part of it herself: She posted on Instagram that she "wasn't supposed to be in" the images originally, but she "stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic." Hard to disagree with that.

Photographed by Sandy Kim and Greg Swales (who have worked with Skims in the past), the campaign features the four women looking oh-so-comfortably clad in a variety of colors and styles from the Fits Everybody collection, which is reportedly one of the best-selling lines for the brand.

See the full Skims Icons Campaign in the gallery below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.