Sophie Buhai Is Hiring a Production Coordinator in Los Angeles, CA

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA.
Position: Production Coordinator
Location: Los Angeles, CA

Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.

Primary Responsibilities:
· Coordinate production of the company’s jewelry and hair accessories products, including wholesale and ecommerce orders.
· Provide key, hands-on assistance in all stages of the production process, including procurement, receipt, quality control, and distribution of all products.
· Maintain purchasing and production tracking databases.
· Maintain close communication with jewelers and vendors, including regular in-person visits.
· Work closely with all company departments, including production, sales, and ecommerce, to facilitate production needs and assist with other activities as needed.

Preferred Qualifications:
· At least 1-2 years of experience working in jewelry and/or apparel production.
· Extremely organized and detail oriented.
· Strong database management skills, including proficiency in excel-based programs.
· Los Angeles-based.
· Ability to multitask, prioritize, and work in a fast-paced environment with a positive, proactive attitude.
· Interest in how jewelry is made and manufactured.

To apply, please email resume and statement of interest to careers@sophiebuhai.com.

