Sophie Buhai Is Hiring a Production Coordinator in Los Angeles, CA

Position: Production Coordinator

Location: Los Angeles, CA



Sophie Buhai is a modernist jewelry company based in Los Angeles, CA. The brand is carried in top specialty stores throughout the world.



Primary Responsibilities:

· Coordinate production of the company’s jewelry and hair accessories products, including wholesale and ecommerce orders.

· Provide key, hands-on assistance in all stages of the production process, including procurement, receipt, quality control, and distribution of all products.

· Maintain purchasing and production tracking databases.

· Maintain close communication with jewelers and vendors, including regular in-person visits.

· Work closely with all company departments, including production, sales, and ecommerce, to facilitate production needs and assist with other activities as needed.



Preferred Qualifications:

· At least 1-2 years of experience working in jewelry and/or apparel production.

· Extremely organized and detail oriented.

· Strong database management skills, including proficiency in excel-based programs.

· Los Angeles-based.

· Ability to multitask, prioritize, and work in a fast-paced environment with a positive, proactive attitude.

· Interest in how jewelry is made and manufactured.



To apply, please email resume and statement of interest to careers@sophiebuhai.com.