SUMMER 2022 SOCIAL MEDIA & MARKETING INTERN | FINE JEWELRY & BRIDAL ENGAGEMENT RINGS NYC

AARYAH is seeking talented students who crave learning new skills and aren't afraid to tackle big projects. This internship is for a candidate who is looking to work with a company from the get-go. Independence is key. You will be working on content for TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and work with our graphic design team to create beautiful, shareable content to use across all platforms. You’ll also work on marketing production to help support the launch of new jewelry. We're looking for someone with a good visual eye and positive attitude.

Description of work:

Review content calendar and strategize on design collateral needed

Plan and help organize product and lifestyle photoshoots

Maintain relationship with our influencer community

Work on PR packages for editors & influencers

Create content based on relevancy of social media trends

Follow content calendar and work with team on deliverables for each social media campaign

Support founder with marketing projects and outreach

Maintain bridal showroom and assist with client meetings

Other Ad Hoc brand related work

Preferred Credentials:

Is interested in/follows luxury goods, fashion, jewelry

Tech savvy

High standard of interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills

College student

Strong organization skills

Strong attention to detail

Photoshop/Video/ canva skills are a plus but not required

Must have an understanding of social media trends and a good eye for creating impactful visual content that aligns with our brand direction

Must be able to come in 3-4x a week and have their own laptop to work from