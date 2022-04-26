Skip to main content
Your Definitive Guide to 2022's Biggest Swim Trends

Grab the SPF, and let's go!

Photo: Courtesy of Cuup

There's a lot of exciting stuff happening in swimwear this season. We're seen beloved brands like Girlfriend Collective, Simon Miller and Negative dipping their toes into the category, bringing their distinctive sensibilities to the market. Meanwhile, familiar trends get clever design updates — there are six big ones on our radar: ruched bathing suits, strapless bikinis and one-pieces, cutouts, shimmery fabric, bold color and retro prints. You don't have to look too hard, though: We've rounded up some of our favorite new swim in the galleries, below. Happy shopping!

Ruched

Swimsuits for All Sparkle Loop Strap Ruched One Piece $104
Jade Swim Mia Underwire Bikini Top $120 and Via Tie-Side Bikini Bottoms $90
Riot Swim Echo One Piece $120
Strapless 

Sister Swim Emily One Piece in Palm $165
Mara Hoffman Abigail Bikini Top $165 and Goldie Bikini Bottom $175
With Jean Belle Bandeau Bikini Set $149
Cutout One-Piece

Fe Noel Juliet One Piece Swimsuit $248
CHROMAT Strata Suit $168
Louisa Ballou Sex Wax Ring-embellished Recycled-Fibre Swimsuit
Shimmer

Montce Jade Sparkle Euro Bow Bikini Top $85 and Uno Bikini Bottom $82
Storm Reid x Pacsun Burgundy Removable Sleeve Bikini Top $33 Burgundy Wrap V Bikini Bottom $30
Beach Riot x Revolve Riza Bikini Top $98 and Alexis Bikini Bottom $98
Bold Color

Rebdolls Island Babe Wrap Halter Swim Top $30 and Lily High Waist Swim Bottom $33
Cuup
& Other Stories Shirred Bandeau Bikini Top $49 High Cut Bikini Briefs $39
Retro Print

Eloquii Halter Tankini $90
Alpine Butterfly Serena Top $80 and Ocean Bottoms $80
Simon Miller LinkkyPieceinFruitSalad-correct_2400x
