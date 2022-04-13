Must Read: 'The Hollywood Reporter' Releases 2022 Power Stylists Issue, Can Gucci Westman Build the Next Great Luxury Beauty Brand?

Law Roach Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter's Power Stylists issue is here

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter began rolling out its annual Power Stylists issue, highlighting the buzziest, most exciting celebrity stylists of 2022, many of whom posed for photos with their clients. On the cover are Tara Swennen and Kristen Stewart, Jason Bolden and Michael B. Jordan, Kate Young and Selena Gomez, and Jason Rembert and Mary J. Blige. The magazine named Law Roach Stylist of the Year, for the second year in a row. {The Hollywood Reporter}

Can Gucci Westman build the next great luxury beauty brand?

In Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz reports on Gucci Westman's ambitions to build out Westman Atelier and what its recent successes in retail might indicate about its future as a luxury beauty brand. {Business of Fashion}

Sean Garrette named skin-care expert for Dior Beauty

Dior Beauty tapped Sean Garrette as its second-ever U.S. skin-care ambassador, WWD reports. (The first was Joanna Czech.) In an interview, Garrette told Layla Ilchi that "my job was to come in and be able to educate the customer on why the skin care was so good, why Dior makes the products they do and how customers can incorporate the products into their routines." {WWD}

Tommy Hilfiger teams up with Fashion and Race Database on new podcast

Tommy Hilfiger, through its People's Place Program, and Kimberly Jenkins' Fashion and Race Database are working with Pineapple Street Studios on a five-part podcast series titled, "The Invisible Seam: Unsung Stories of Black Culture and Fashion." It will be hosted by Jenkins, with the first episode premiering on April 20. In a statement, Jenkins said that this kind of partnership "is a game-changer, because it shows what's possible when industry leaders listen and collaborate with those of us doing the work to educate and advocate for a more diverse and socially responsible fashion system. Fashion education and research is often isolated in the fashion system, so I hope that other fashion brands will take notes from what Randy Cousin and the Tommy Hilfiger People's Place Program are producing with us." {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger and The Fashion and Race Database

