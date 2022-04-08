Bold Style Ruled at 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Not even their buzzy plus-ones could upstage the family's body-clinging looks.

The First Family of reality TV arrived at the premiere of their new Hulu series on Thursday evening in proper headline-making form. But even their buzzy plus-ones (yes, including Pete Davidson) couldn't upstage the Kardashians' bold, body-clinging looks.

Kim Kardashian wore a super-tight metallic silver bustier dress with an asymmetrical hem, and rounded out the warrior princess look with silver cuffs and a choker. Older sister Kourtney whipped out one of the family's not-so-subtle sexy wardrobe tricks — the underboob display — in an all-black ensemble that matched fiancé Travis Barker. Matriarch Kris Jenner brought the color in a vibrant head-to-toe bubblegum pink Valentino outfit that included stud heels and a twin bag.

Browse all their looks, along with some other guests who pulled out the sartorial stops in honor of the Kardashian's highly-anticipated return to reality television on April 14.

