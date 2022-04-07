The Only Agency Is Hiring A Styling Agent In New York, NY

The Only Agency

Creative Management Agency Representing Celebrity Wardrobe Stylists, Makeup Artists, Hair Stylists, Manicurists, Photographers, Influencers, and more. From celebrity, editorial, advertising or commercial bookings to long-term contractual engagements in the fashion, entertainment or endorsement fields, The Only Agency’s artists benefit from effective representation, professionalism and contacts with both high fashion and celebrity clientele.



The Only Agency is seeking a Styling Agent in the New York City area. Applicants must have previous experience at an entertainment, talent, model, or creative agency.



This is not a remote position, you will be working in the NYC office.

Responsibilities Include:

· Liaise between celebrity teams to strategize and pair stylists accordingly

· Prepare calendars and itineraries

· Daily communication with artists and celebrity teams

· Handle and oversee artist’s bookings

· Create deal memos

· Handle travel coordination

· Manage multiple artist’s schedules

· Client facing – fill requests appropriately

· Develop and maintain professional relationships with celebrity agents and PR to ensure the best possible cooperation/outcome with booking jobs



Qualifications

· At least 2 years of experience managing talent or working at an agency in a parallel industry

· Outstanding attention to detail

· Be comfortable dealing with a diverse variety of people on the telephone, e-mail and in person, in a friendly, efficient, and professional manner

· Problem solve in a fast-paced environment

· Handle extremely confidential information

· Manage multiple projects and prioritize tasks

· Meet tight deadlines

· Ability to prioritize and meet tight deadlines while demonstrating poise, resourcefulness and the highest level of professionalism



Email Info@theonly.agency with “Styling Agent Application” in the subject to apply



@theonly.agency