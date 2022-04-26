The Only Agency Is Hiring An Assistant Agent In Los Angeles

Seeking a self-motivated and detail-oriented LA-based Assistant Agent to develop & maintain artist relations. This role will support our Director of Beauty and Photography in maintaining artist relationships by managing daily calendars, daily communication with artists, coordinating deal memos, call sheets, booking travel, helping with new business for existing talent, general administration duties. This role will connect with beauty, fashion and entertainment professionals, contributing to a large network of VIP industry experts. Candidate must be extremely detail oriented, organized, able to shift priorities & work under short deadline in a fast-paced environment. This role will report to the Director of Beauty and Photography.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE



Bachelor’s degree. Communications experience a plus.



Resourceful, articulate and looking to become an agent.



Strong verbal and written communication skills.



Strong ability to come up with out-of-the-box solutions and solve problems.



Excellent time management skills; ability to prioritize key projects.



Informed with an understanding of the celebrity market: key fashion/ beauty trends, hair stylists, makeup artists, photographers, manicurists and influencers in the industry; keeps up with current events, publications including magazines, blogs, etc.



Ability to understand the client's needs and use effective means to execute a solution.



Ability to thrive under pressure, remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, efficient, as well as a high level of professionalism and confidentiality.



Experience with client billing is a plus.



1-2 years of experience in the beauty, fashion or entertainment industry is a plus.



Flexibility with work hours.



QUALIFICATIONS



Bachelor’s degree



Experience within beauty, fashion, photography, entertainment, PR, or agency environment.



Knowledge of media landscape and celebrity culture.



Highly-organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once.



Self-motivated determined individual who takes initiative and is able to remain professional.



Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and take direction.



ABOUT THE ONLY AGENCY

Established in 2014, The Only Agency, based in New York, Los Angeles, London and Nashville is one of the world’s top agencies, representing a diverse and selective group of the most sought after celebrity fashion stylists, costume designers, photographers, makeup artists, hair stylists, manicurists, colorists, influencers, and production designers in the scene. Together, The Only’s roster is comprised of a community of talent who motivate and inspire the fashion and beauty industry at large.



Job Type: Full-time



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@theonly.agency.



@theonly.agency