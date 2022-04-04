Must Read: Thebe Magugu on His AZ Factory Collection, Online Resale Struggling to Achieve Profitability

Photo: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For AZ Factory

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Thebe Magugu on his AZ Factory collection

At the beginning of March, AZ Factory announced it would invite a rotating series of talents to create collections for the label. The first up is the 28-year-old South African designer and LVMH Prize winner Thebe Magugu. Unveiled Monday, the designer's one-off collection explores his South African origins and Elbaz's birthplace in Morocco. In an interview with WWD's Miles Socha, Magugu shares how he blended Elbaz's love for dressy fabrics and unique approach to prints with his interpretations of African dress. {WWD}

Online resale struggling to achieve profitability

Shares in The RealReal, Poshmark and ThredUp are down by about two-thirds from a year ago, reflecting the growing concern about the profitability of online resale. Business of Fashion's Cathaleen Chen explores the challenges these companies face, including lagging technology and competition, that have made resale more resistant to scale and why the market opportunity remains significant. {Business of Fashion}

The artistic director of Hermès on creating clothes that are classic and modern

Leah Chernikoff profiles the artistic director of Hermès Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski for the April issue of Harper's Bazaar. The designer describes how she turned clogs into a status symbol and responds to trends while working at a 185-year-old French fashion house known for timelessness. "Vanhée-Cybulski has proved to be remarkably adept at creating covetable designs that feel fresh while drawing on various elements of Hermès's centuries-old tradition of quality and attention to detail to achieve them," Chernikoff writes. "In her Spring 2022 collection, she finished the hems, collars and cuffs on roomy tunics, sleek overalls and boxy day coats with leather trim dotted with studs, hardware typically used for leather goods." {Harper's Bazaar}

