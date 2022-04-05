Skip to main content
Tiina Smith Is Hiring A Gallery Manager W. Graduate Gemologist Degree In Boston, MA

Tiina Smith Vintage and Exceptional Jewelry is looking for a Gallery Manager with a Graduate Gemologist degree and at least two years of experience working with finished vintage jewelry and diamonds.
Tiina Smith Vintage and Exceptional Jewelry is looking for a Gallery Manager with a Graduate Gemologist degree and at least two years of experience working with finished vintage jewelry and diamonds. Work will include some weekends. Knowledge of the history and designs of the master jewelers such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, Oscar Heyman, David Webb… is a plus. The job would be in our Boston Gallery at 33 Newbury Street.

Duties will include:

SALES: selling jewelry and bridal to clients, stewarding new clients.
BRIDAL: developing an original bridal program, meeting in store with clients, determining what stones/rings and other tools we need in house to make bridal successful
SOCIAL MEDIA: daily story posts based on our monthly plan of overall social media
CATALOGING: measuring and evaluating jewelry
MEMO: managing memo inventory including loose stones and jewelry
INVENTORY: taking a total inventory every other week
POS SYSTEM: being excellent with POS systems and comfortable with basic software programs

Pay will be base plus commission. Very good pay for excellent candidate.

Please send resumes or questions to info@tiinabsmith.com

tiinasmithjewelry.com

