Uniqlo's Latest Designer Collaboration Is With Marni

While other mass retailers have aimed for flashy collaborations with high fashion designers — you know, the kinds that merit huge launch parties with performances from reunited boybands? — Uniqlo has quietly been assembling some of the most coveted collabs in the market. There's the iconic Jil Sander line, J+, which relaunched in 2020; collections from J.W. Anderson that sell out every release; and its work with Lemaire, a fashion insider favorite. This spring, Uniqlo is adding another big fashion name to its list of collaborators: Italian brand Marni, known for artsy prints and sculptural shapes, will bring its design sensibility to the Japanese retailer.

"I've been hugely excited about this collaboration since the start," Marni creative director Francesco Risso said, in a statement. "Throughout the whole process, we have always championed Uniqlo's ethos and the integrity that lies behind the brand's vision, giving our interpretation of Uniqlo's LifeWear through a slightly out-of-the-box proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with Marni's offbeat and life-embracing spirit."

The collection includes both menswear and womenswear, and is priced from $12.90 (for socks) to $179.90 (for outerwear). Fans of the brand can expect all the Marni signatures: interesting architectural details like diagonal pleating on a skirt; big, bold prints ready for summer, including blown-out ginghams; and relaxed silhouettes, whether on a men's suit or a cocoon coat.

"I really hope that wearers feel good, that they feel themselves, that they feel free," Risso said.

The collection won't hit stores until May 26, but you can check out more information at Uniqlo's site now. See the full Marni x Uniqlo lookbook in the gallery below.

And browse every single product in the collaboration here.

