WWAKE Is Hiring A Project Manager In Brooklyn, NY
WWAKE is seeking a highly-organized project manager to own our calendar for the spring-summer season. You will work directly with our teams to manage our workflow from department to department, and bring WWAKE collections to life. From ideation, to production, to exciting launches – your role will be key to our 2022 success.
Responsibilities include:
Managing workflow between departments to ensure timely and organized product launches and sales initiatives, including but not limited to:
- Own the creation of and drive the product calendar
- Draft calendar dates in partnership with cross functional partners
- Maintain calendar updates in partnership with cross functional partners
- Schedule all Calendar Milestone meetings (ex. If you end up having formal reviews for samples)
- Ensure all tasks for a launch are complete in a timely workflow, from writing copy, to completing product photography, to receiving inventory from the Production Team.
- Own Cross Functional Team meeting
- Review upcoming milestones
- Raise any issues/concerns for upcoming milestones
- Facilitate discussion around any raised issues and alternative solutions
- Ensure communication across the organization for any updated Calendar Milestone dates
- Coordinate Marketing Team initiatives
- Draft deadlines for launch doc assets: copy from marketing, product specs from production, production lead time,
- Draft deadlines for mailer, IG feed post, IG stories post, splash page image, prelaunch of product pages with IG product tags, pinterest upload
- Draft and schedule all calendar dates surrounding ad creation
- Coordinate with digital agency and creative collaborators
This is a contract position available for immediate hire for 4 months. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "PROJECT MANAGER" to careers@wwake.com.