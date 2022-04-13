Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

WWAKE Is Hiring A Project Manager In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is seeking a highly-organized project manager to own our calendar for the spring-summer season.
wwake logo

WWAKE is seeking a highly-organized project manager to own our calendar for the spring-summer season. You will work directly with our teams to manage our workflow from department to department, and bring WWAKE collections to life. From ideation, to production, to exciting launches – your role will be key to our 2022 success.

Responsibilities include:
Managing workflow between departments to ensure timely and organized product launches and sales initiatives, including but not limited to:

  • Own the creation of and drive the product calendar
    • Draft calendar dates in partnership with cross functional partners
    • Maintain calendar updates in partnership with cross functional partners
    • Schedule all Calendar Milestone meetings (ex. If you end up having formal reviews for samples)
    • Ensure all tasks for a launch are complete in a timely workflow, from writing copy, to completing product photography, to receiving inventory from the Production Team.
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

  • Own Cross Functional Team meeting
    • Review upcoming milestones
    • Raise any issues/concerns for upcoming milestones
    • Facilitate discussion around any raised issues and alternative solutions
    • Ensure communication across the organization for any updated Calendar Milestone dates
  • Coordinate Marketing Team initiatives
    • Draft deadlines for launch doc assets: copy from marketing, product specs from production, production lead time,
    • Draft deadlines for mailer, IG feed post, IG stories post, splash page image, prelaunch of product pages with IG product tags, pinterest upload
    • Draft and schedule all calendar dates surrounding ad creation
    • Coordinate with digital agency and creative collaborators

This is a contract position available for immediate hire for 4 months. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "PROJECT MANAGER" to careers@wwake.com.

Related Stories

wwake
Sponsored Story

WWAKE Is Hiring A Wholesale Manager In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fashion, fine jewelry, and about strategic sales growth.

By Winnie LiuMar 31, 2022
wwake
Sponsored Story

WWAKE Is Hiring A CONTENT + COMMUNITY MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking a digitally-savvy individual (with a passion for jewelry!) to manage our brand voice, and to build brand awareness and loyalty.

By Winnie LiuJul 20, 2021
wwake
Sponsored Story

WWAKE Is Hiring A WHOLESALE MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fashion, fine jewelry, and about strategic sales growth.

By Winnie LiuJul 20, 2021
wwake
Sponsored Story

WWAKE Is Hiring A Custom Client Specialist In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond experience to our luxury clientele.

By Winnie LiuMar 31, 2022