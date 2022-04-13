WWAKE Is Hiring A Project Manager In Brooklyn, NY

WWAKE is seeking a highly-organized project manager to own our calendar for the spring-summer season.

WWAKE is seeking a highly-organized project manager to own our calendar for the spring-summer season. You will work directly with our teams to manage our workflow from department to department, and bring WWAKE collections to life. From ideation, to production, to exciting launches – your role will be key to our 2022 success.

Responsibilities include:

Managing workflow between departments to ensure timely and organized product launches and sales initiatives, including but not limited to:

Own the creation of and drive the product calendar

Draft calendar dates in partnership with cross functional partners



Maintain calendar updates in partnership with cross functional partners



Schedule all Calendar Milestone meetings (ex. If you end up having formal reviews for samples)



Ensure all tasks for a launch are complete in a timely workflow, from writing copy, to completing product photography, to receiving inventory from the Production Team.

Own Cross Functional Team meeting

Review upcoming milestones



Raise any issues/concerns for upcoming milestones



Facilitate discussion around any raised issues and alternative solutions



Ensure communication across the organization for any updated Calendar Milestone dates

Coordinate Marketing Team initiatives

Draft deadlines for launch doc assets: copy from marketing, product specs from production, production lead time,



Draft deadlines for mailer, IG feed post, IG stories post, splash page image, prelaunch of product pages with IG product tags, pinterest upload



Draft and schedule all calendar dates surrounding ad creation



Coordinate with digital agency and creative collaborators

This is a contract position available for immediate hire for 4 months. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "PROJECT MANAGER" to careers@wwake.com.