YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Full-Time Account Coordinator In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity, a leading boutique jewelry PR firm in NYC, is seeking a full-time Account Coordinator to join their office in New York City.
YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are actively seeking a full-time Account Coordinator for the firm’s fine and fashion jewelry clients. The ideal candidate should be enthusiastic with excellent communication skills and enjoy working with a small, hands-on team. They will need to be detail-oriented and able to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • 1 Year of work or internship-equivalent experience, preferably within a fashion brand, PR agency, or fashion/accessories publication - would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.
  • Must be located in New York City and available to work in the office 5 days a week.
  • General knowledge of fashion & media landscape
  • Highly-organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once
  • Understanding of relevant social media platforms
Responsibilities:

  • Manage sample trafficking
  • Monitor digital, print and celebrity placements
  • Maintain and update contact lists
  • Assisting with office projects as they arise
  • Showroom upkeep
  • Manage and assist in hiring YaYa interns
  • Research and share analysis on top trends within the jewelry and fashion industry

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@yayapublicity.com, subject line Account Coordinator.

@yayapublicity

