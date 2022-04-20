YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Full-Time Account Coordinator In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity, a leading boutique jewelry PR firm in NYC, is seeking a full-time Account Coordinator to join their office in New York City.

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are actively seeking a full-time Account Coordinator for the firm’s fine and fashion jewelry clients. The ideal candidate should be enthusiastic with excellent communication skills and enjoy working with a small, hands-on team. They will need to be detail-oriented and able to work under pressure and tight deadlines.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

1 Year of work or internship-equivalent experience, preferably within a fashion brand, PR agency, or fashion/accessories publication - would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.

Must be located in New York City and available to work in the office 5 days a week.

General knowledge of fashion & media landscape

Highly-organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once

Understanding of relevant social media platforms

Responsibilities:

Manage sample trafficking

Monitor digital, print and celebrity placements

Maintain and update contact lists

Assisting with office projects as they arise

Showroom upkeep

Manage and assist in hiring YaYa interns

Research and share analysis on top trends within the jewelry and fashion industry

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@yayapublicity.com, subject line Account Coordinator.



@yayapublicity