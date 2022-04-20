YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Full-Time Account Coordinator In New York, NY
YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are actively seeking a full-time Account Coordinator for the firm’s fine and fashion jewelry clients. The ideal candidate should be enthusiastic with excellent communication skills and enjoy working with a small, hands-on team. They will need to be detail-oriented and able to work under pressure and tight deadlines.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- 1 Year of work or internship-equivalent experience, preferably within a fashion brand, PR agency, or fashion/accessories publication - would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.
- Must be located in New York City and available to work in the office 5 days a week.
- General knowledge of fashion & media landscape
- Highly-organized, able to prioritize & manage multiple tasks at once
- Understanding of relevant social media platforms
Responsibilities:
- Manage sample trafficking
- Monitor digital, print and celebrity placements
- Maintain and update contact lists
- Assisting with office projects as they arise
- Showroom upkeep
- Manage and assist in hiring YaYa interns
- Research and share analysis on top trends within the jewelry and fashion industry
To Apply: Please send your resume to info@yayapublicity.com, subject line Account Coordinator.
@yayapublicity