Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoey Deutch in a Sequined Gingham Set

Zoey Deutch in Carolina Herrera at the VIP preview for Amazon's original comedy series "FAIRFAX." Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The sequined checks in Carolina Herrera's Spring 2022 collection enthusiastically signal fun — a cue from Wes Gordon to get dressed up with a smile. Done in the sweetest shade of bright pink and red, Gordon transformed the Park Avenue picnic-perfect pattern into a flashy, party-friendly motif. And it wasn't long before the print landed on a celebrity attending a party.

In November, Zoey Deutch wore one of the checkered ensembles for the VIP preview of Amazon's original comedy series "Fairfax." Deutch arrived in a relaxed-fit candy pink gingham blazer for the night out in Los Angeles with dramatic mutton sleeves and a matching high-waisted mini skirt. She sported a silk bralette in a bold shade of crimson under the blazer and completed the look with pink velvet pointed-toe pumps by Roger Vivier.

This made-for-spring look generates a lot of sartorial noise, from the statement sleeves to the amplified checks, and yet there's a subtle sultry undertone that makes it something too cool to ever wind up at an Easter egg hunt. Luckily, several versions of the dressed-up print will give off the same charm and inimitable cool factor. Shop some options below.

