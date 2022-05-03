The 25 Best Beauty Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

In addition to wearing tiaras, sequins and opera gloves, one of the ways celebrities conveyed the 2022 Met Gala's "gilded glamour" theme was through beauty.

For makeup, timeless, deep-red and brown lips were popular, as was bold blush, placed high on the temples, exemplified by Tessa Thomson. Retro hairstyles were also favorite, from 19th-century-inspired updos a la Kacey Musgraves to old-Hollywood barrel curls as seen on Maude Apatow.

Others interpreted the theme with more modern approaches, via glitter and gold pigments, usually focused around the eyes — worn beautifully by Jodie Turner-Smith and Laura Harrier — or ornate hair accessories, like Alicia Keys' ponytail accoutrement.

As Met Gala attendees are wont to do, some just went for drama without much thought to theme or era. Dramatic hair transformations abounded, from Kim Kardashian and Emma Chamberlain's platinum-blonde color to Kaia Gerber's endless, voluminous, long curls. Manicures were also often over-the-top, but none more than Lizzo and her corkscrew nails.

See our favorite beauty moments from the 2022 Met Gala in the gallery below.

25 Gallery 25 Images

