The 31 Best Fashion Moments From the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala had homages to the Empire State Building and Diahann Carroll, golden embellishments galore and actual pieces of fashion history on the red carpet.

As a reminder, the dress code called for white tie "gilded glamour," with Vogue specifically referencing that era in late 19th century New York history "of unprecedented prosperity, cultural change and industrialization, when both skyscrapers and fortunes seemingly arose overnight," and of fashion that was all about more, more, more. Historically, Met Gala guests will either fully commit to the theme or take it as the loosest of suggestions — either way, we end the night with a selection of truly memorable looks we'll be thinking about for years (and first Mondays in May) to come. This year's carpet was no exception.

See our favorite fashion moments from the 2022 Met Gala in the gallery below.

