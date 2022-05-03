Finally, Kris Jenner Achieves World Domination, a.k.a. Getting All Five of Her Girls at the Met Gala

Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

When it comes to the Met Gala red carpet, the Kardashians have officially Kaught Up.

That's right! It only took her approximately 15 years, but Kris Jenner has finally made it happen: As of the First Monday in May of 2022, all five of her daughters have made it up the stairs to the Met Gala. The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner will always work harder, that's for sure.

It hasn't been an easy road for the Kardashian-Jenner fam. After starting a relationship with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian appeared at her first Met Gala in 2013. But her floral Givenchy look ended up getting her memed and, worse, cropped out of Vogue's slideshow. Fast-forward to present day, and she's shutting the red carpet down in looks literally lifted from Marilyn Monroe.

Another slow starter was Kendall Jenner, whose modeling career used to be more Kohl's than couture. Now, though, she's a Vogue favorite who surely has a permanent ticket to the big event year after year. That seems to have paved the way for Kylie, who made her Met Gala debut in 2016, often attend hand-in-hand with her big sister. Even Kris herself was getting invites by 2015.

That just left holdouts Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian — whatever the reason, Kris had yet to score place settings for two of her daughters. That luck changed tonight, with Kourt and Khlo attending their first-ever Met Gala together, the former wearing Thom Browne (and doing plenty of public canoodling with fiancé Travis Barker), the latter in Moschino.

So, with this accomplishment under her belt, what's next for momma Kris? She's not exactly the type to rest on her laurels, so a new goal is in order. Actual world domination? Several of her girls are old enough to run for President of the United States, after all....

See what every Kardashian-Jenner woman wore to the 2022 Met Gala in the gallery below:

