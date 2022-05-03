Skip to main content

Nicola Coughlan Is the Diamond of the 2022 Met Gala

We're calling it: She's a future Met Gala All Star.
2022-met-gala-nicola-coughlan-richard-quinn-1

Every few years, a celebrity makes a Met Gala red carpet debut so spectacular, we know in our hearts that they're a future Met Gala All-Star — the kind of style whiz we'll be able to count on year-after-year, theme-after-theme, to deliver a look that is both on theme and off-the-charts incredible. 

Well, we're calling it: After seeing her take the Met steps for the very first time, Nicola Coughlan is destined to join that vaunted crew. She is, as the queen chooses each year in "Bridgerton," the Diamond of the Season.

2022-met-gala-nicola-coughlan-richard-quinn-3

And how could she not be? She worked with Brit designer Richard Quinn — himself something of a queen-anointed up-and-comer — on her look for her big debut. The bubblegum pink, puff-sleeved gown dotted with embellished flowers is the perfect encapsulation of the pure joy Coughlan radiates, while the black cape and sparse feathers adds the kind of drama necessary for making a statement at fashion's biggest event. Working with stylist Aimée Croysdill, Coughlan accessorizes with a pair of in opera-length gloves and jewels by Swarovski; a cool climber earring keep the look youthful.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

2022-met-gala-nicola-coughlan-richard-quinn-4

And then there's the beauty look, consisting of bright blush and matching pink eyes with a glossy, pink lip. (It's a face full of the "Bridgerton" collection from Pat McGrath, natch. She's a muse, after all!) It's gorgeous but in an unexpected way, and when combined with the blown-out hair (by Halley Brisker), the Irish actor looks like a star whose on her tenth Met Gala red carpet, not her first. 

Overall, a spectacular Met Gala debut from a star whose style we already love. We hope that Anna Wintour and Vogue agree because...well, let's just say if Coughlan doesn't get invited back, they'll have more than just Lady Whistledown to answer to.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

nicola-coughlan-simone-rocha-stylist-remarkable-women-awards-2022 copy
Style

Nicola Coughlan and Simone Rocha Are a Match Made in Fashion Heaven

And probably regular heaven, too, but I haven't checked.

By Tyler McCallMar 15, 2022
Nicola Coughlan by Emma Summerton for Netflix 3
Style

How I Shop: 'Derry Girls' and 'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan

The Irish actor talks prepping (and dressing) for a virtual press tour and buying special pieces to remember projects by.

By Ana ColónJan 22, 2021
Nicola Coughlan, wearing Tiffany & Co., attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party 2022 at Annabel's on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett:Dave Benett:Getty Images)
Style

The Not-So-Secret Force Behind Nicola Coughlan's Fashion

Aimee Croysdill has been collaborating with the "Bridgerton" breakout since 2020, as part of a creative team that relishes in crafting A Moment.

By Ana ColónApr 11, 2022
blake-lively-versace-met-gala-2022
Style

Blake Lively's 2022 Met Gala Gown Came With a Surprise Transformation

Like the queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race," stars simply cannot get enough of a dramatic runway reveal!

By Tyler McCall4 hours ago