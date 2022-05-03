Nicola Coughlan Is the Diamond of the 2022 Met Gala

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Every few years, a celebrity makes a Met Gala red carpet debut so spectacular, we know in our hearts that they're a future Met Gala All-Star — the kind of style whiz we'll be able to count on year-after-year, theme-after-theme, to deliver a look that is both on theme and off-the-charts incredible.

Well, we're calling it: After seeing her take the Met steps for the very first time, Nicola Coughlan is destined to join that vaunted crew. She is, as the queen chooses each year in "Bridgerton," the Diamond of the Season.

And how could she not be? She worked with Brit designer Richard Quinn — himself something of a queen-anointed up-and-comer — on her look for her big debut. The bubblegum pink, puff-sleeved gown dotted with embellished flowers is the perfect encapsulation of the pure joy Coughlan radiates, while the black cape and sparse feathers adds the kind of drama necessary for making a statement at fashion's biggest event. Working with stylist Aimée Croysdill, Coughlan accessorizes with a pair of in opera-length gloves and jewels by Swarovski; a cool climber earring keep the look youthful.

And then there's the beauty look, consisting of bright blush and matching pink eyes with a glossy, pink lip. (It's a face full of the "Bridgerton" collection from Pat McGrath, natch. She's a muse, after all!) It's gorgeous but in an unexpected way, and when combined with the blown-out hair (by Halley Brisker), the Irish actor looks like a star whose on her tenth Met Gala red carpet, not her first.

Overall, a spectacular Met Gala debut from a star whose style we already love. We hope that Anna Wintour and Vogue agree because...well, let's just say if Coughlan doesn't get invited back, they'll have more than just Lady Whistledown to answer to.

