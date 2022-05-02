Skip to main content

Every Look From the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

See what the crème de la crème wore to celebrate the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition.
janelle-monae-2022-met-gala

Part two of of the "In America" Met Gala has arrived alongside the first Monday in May, with celebrities and fashion folks going from celebrating the lexicon of American fashion to the anthology of, all in the name of white-tie gilded glamour.

How did everyone interpret the theme this time? Click through the gallery below to see every look from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, and remember to keep checking back for updates.

derek blasberg met gala 2022
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian met gala 2022
lizzo met gala 2022
217
Gallery
217 Images

