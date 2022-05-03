Skip to main content
There Was a Lot of Sheer Black at the 'Gilded Glamour' Met Gala

Designers added a little seductiveness to their red carpet gowns.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When it comes to the Met Gala red carpet, sometimes there are trends that reflect the theme. (This year we saw a lot of gilded tiaras, opera gloves and crystals, for instance.) And sometimes, there are trends that just reflect the moment in fashion. Sheer black fabric was one of the latter.

There's nothing particularly "gilded" or "white tie" about black see-through gowns and capes, but designers seemed to use the material to modernize — and maybe add a little seductiveness to — celebrities' formal looks for the evening.

As one of the first stars on the red carpet (and as one host of Vogue's official live stream), Vanessa Hudgens turned heads in her completely see-through black Moschino number. Meanwhile, the sheerness of Precious Lee's full-body Altuzarra gown was offset by an opaque corset and more than 10,000 paillette sequin. Maude Apatow's gauzy Miu Miu gown also sparkled, save for the matte black upper bodice. Louisa Jacobson's Schiaparelli number was accented by gold appliqués and a wide tutu-like hem, while Phoebe Dynevor wore a little black bikini under her subtly peplum Louis Vuitton lace dress. The trend wasn't relegated to any one gender expression: Lenny Kravitz paired his sheer, corseted blouse with a matching sheer cape.

See all the black, sheer looks in the gallery below.

karlie kloss met gala 2022
precious lee met gala 2022
Louisa Jacobson met gala 2022
10
Gallery
10 Images

