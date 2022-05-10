Here's Your First Official Look at Adidas x Gucci

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

When Gucci unveiled its "Exquisite" collection in Milan last February, there was a surprise collaboration with Adidas woven within. The signature three stripe and trefoil motifs of Adidas were worked into all kinds of Alessandro Michele designs. But while it was new to press and consumers, the idea had been percolating in the creative director's head since he took the reins of the Italian fashion house.

"I often thought about Adidas in my work, that was a hidden desire. I used pop symbols, I mixed things, I developed hybrids; three stripes for Adidas and for Gucci." Michele said at a press conference following the Fall 2022 runway. "Nowadays, we call this a collaboration — I know that the marketing department calls them this — but this is how I started seven years ago. I tried to interpret it my way, and the result, it might seem easy but I think the idea is really powerful."

After jumping through some legal hoops, Michele was finally able to make his dream a reality, and the first drop of the Adidas x Gucci collaboration (sorry, Alessandro, but the marketing department might be on to something with this one) is set to debut on June 7.

This initial launch encompasses a broad range of products, from ready-to-wear takes on the Adidas track pants and sporty polos to, naturally, accessories, like horse bit clogs adorned with the Adidas logo or GG monogrammed gym bags. There's no word on pricing just yet, but the line will be available at select Gucci stores, Gucci.com, the Adidas Confirmed app and at dedicated pop-ups.

While you wait, you can see the complete Adidas x Gucci lookbook in the gallery below:

61 Gallery 61 Images

