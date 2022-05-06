Must Read: 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Is Driving Gen Z into Debt, Snapchat Might Finally Crack Virtual Shopping

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

"Buy now, pay later" is driving Gen Z into debt

"Buy now, pay later" payment options — like Klarna, Affirm and AfterPay — are increasingly popping up on e-commerce sites and in influencer sponcon. But while these point-of-sale loans are exploding in popularity, they're also driving Gen Z into debt: Surveys indicate that 43% of Gen Z users have missed at least one payment, with some providers charging up to 30% APR on loans. Joshua Bote details the growing crisis for SFGate. {SFGate}

Snapchat might finally crack virtual shopping

Though many brands have already started experimenting with VR technology to move products, no one has managed to quite crack the key to virtual shopping. Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek stopped by Snapchat's offices to try out their new VR technology, and shares why she believes the app may be the closest to making virtual shopping a popular reality. {Business of Fashion}

How indie sleaze went high fashion

Ever since the term "indie sleaze" started bouncing around TikTok in 2021, the late-aughts revival movement has been creeping its way from niche corners of the internet to the high fashion world. For Elle, Véronique Hyland speaks with experts — including Mark Hunter, a.k.a. The Cobrasnake, a.k.a. the photographer from that era — to track the return of indie sleaze. {Elle}

Jonathan Cohen opens first standalone pop-up

Great news for fans of Jonathan Cohen: The designer has opened his first brick-and-mortar, standalone pop-up. Located on Madison Avenue, the 1,700-square-foot store has the Spring 2022 collection, the first delivery of Fall 2022, and "exclusive one-of-a-kind pieces from The Studio, including the return of men's shirting." It will be open until June 14. {Fashionista Inbox}

