Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ali MacGraw's Printed Ossie Clark Dress and White Boots

Ali MacGraw in 1969. Photo: Harry Dempster/Express/Getty Images

There are looks from the past that would do best to remain there, and then there are fashion moments from bygone eras that manage seem completely timeless and relevant, no matter how much time has elapsed since they were worn. One example is an outfit worn by Ali MacGraw back in 1969 comprised of a dress by designer Ossie Clark and knee-high white boots.

The dress itself — long-sleeve, with a V-neck, pleated skirt, abstract pattern and flared sleeves — is both deeply '60s and yet currently trendy. (It's not difficult to envision Revolve hawking a similar style on its website.) Of course, the go-go boots ground the ensemble squarely in the decade when MacGraw wore it, but a form of those, too, have made a comeback in recent years. Looking back at this outfit from our 2022 vantage point, it's perfect vintage inspiration for an ideal spring outfit.

In the gallery below, shop a handful of MacGraw-inspired white boots to channel your inner '60s film starlet.

