Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anna Wintour's Tangerine Orange Moment

Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In doing photo research for my interview with Amy Odell about her new book, "Anna: The Biography," I found many, many an image of Anna Wintour in an enviably stylish look. (No surprises there, really.) But one of my favorites — an outfit that felt so fresh I wouldn't be surprised to see it on some influencer or supermodel — is the outfit she wore to a private screening of "Moulin Rouge!" in April 2001.

It's a slinky biased-cut silk dress in a shade of tangerine orange, with stitching around the waist to add visual interest. The halter neck is standard for the period, but this one features a knot detail, creating lovely texture at the bust. Wintour topped the look with a fur stole — undoubtedly real, though according to Odell's book, Wintour has since ditched all her non-faux fur — lined with a matching silk. And from the hemline peeks a pair of extremely shiny, extremely pointed-toe boots. (It was 2001, I think we can forgive them.)

Overall, it's a very fun outfit that has me thinking: Perhaps orange...really is the new pink? Sorry, Valentino.

Shop Wintour-inspired picks in the gallery below:

3 Gallery 3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.