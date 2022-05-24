Great Outfits in Fashion History: Anne Hathaway's Underappreciated Oscars Dress

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

It feels safe to say Anne Hathaway is experiencing a kind of renaissance, and the world is ready to apologize for being really mean to her in the run up to her 2013 Oscar win for "Les Misérables."

What I think we need to be reconsidering in the wake of CAnnie — that would be Anne at Cannes — is how we think about Hathaway's red carpet style over the years. And there's one look in particular we can start with: The much-maligned dress she wore to the 2013 Academy Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

At the time, the internet mocked this dress because the seaming at the bust finished in a place that made it look like she was going for a #freethenipple moment — which, who cares tbh!!! This pale-pink Prada sheath wasn't the first choice of the evening; reportedly, there was an Alexander McQueen gown planned that had to be scrapped when it was discovered co-star Amanda Seyfried was wearing something incredibly similar.

But honestly, in my opinion, this dress was just ahead of its time. It is beyond stunning in its simplicity, from the shade of pink that perfectly flatters Hathaway's skin tone to the elegant lines it creates from all angles. The back has a gorgeous strappy detail that ends in an oversized knot at her waist, creating a slightly-sexy but restrained open-back moment. I'd frankly kill to wear this dress for any occasion, nipple appearances be damned.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The details elevate this look to all-time great status, with a simple suite of diamond jewelry — including a necklace from Tiffany & Co worn backwards. Her short cut lends an Audrey Hepburn air, completed by the baby cat eye and pink lip.

Your honor, I rest my case. Add this look to the list of things for which we owe Anne Hathaway an apology.

