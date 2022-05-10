Cast Sir Anthony Hopkins in More Fashion Campaigns

Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

A common thread in some of the most delightful, beloved campaigns from over the years is clever casting — specifically, designers looking beyond the slate of usuals and identifying people that can convey something about their brand and their vision. It's what made Joan Didion for Phoebe Philo's Céline so brilliant, or, more recently, Maluma for Versace so spot-on: The resulting images give you a sense of who a collection is for and what the customer can aspire to be. It's also just be plain old fun, seeing familiar faces through the lens of a specific creative, in the realm of fashion.

The latest example of this is Loewe's Pre-Fall 2022 lookbook, which dropped on Tuesday. Jonathan Anderson assembled a cast of some of his favorites (like Kaia Gerber, Josh O'Connor and HyunA) and other inspirations in front of Juergen Teller's camera. Among them was an exciting up-and-coming model: Oscar-, Emmy-, BAFTA-, Olivier Award-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Okay, it wouldn't be accurate to label Hopkins a rookie: He modeled for Brioni in 2017. Still, this is his first major (fashion) gig since, and he's definitely the stand-out.

Loewe's Pre-Fall 2022 campaign — which also stars Alewya, Caroline Polachek, Jessie Buckley, Lynda Benglis, Maya Nakanishi and Tang Wei — is "a blunt document of an extended creative community," the brand wrote in a press release, that "strives on the direct, unapologetic gaze and the sense of humor Teller is known for." As such, the Anderson-designed collection makes its debut through cheeky portraits of the cast: Gerber taking a bubble bath in the middle of a street while holding an Amazona 16 Square bag, Polachek sitting in a beauty salon chair and Hopkins posing in the garden of an L.A. mansion (looking like a natural, might we add).

See the full lookbook in the gallery below.

