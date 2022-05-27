Autumn PR is hiring an Account Executive in New York

Autumn PR is a full service boutique public relations agency that specializes in luxury beauty, jewelry, fashion, and lifestyle clients.

Autumn PR is seeking a beauty and wellness publicist to join our team in New York. Candidate will have 2-3 years of beauty PR experience. Beauty/wellness experience a must. Seeking a motivated, creative publicist who has:

Close editorial relationships

Proven success in editorial coverage

Thoughtful, unique approach to strategy

Strong event planning and execution background

Creative writing skills

Ability to manage and mentor junior staff members



TO APPLY: PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO INFO@AUTUMNPR.COM



@autumnpr

www.autumnpr.com