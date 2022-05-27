Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Autumn PR is hiring an Account Executive in New York

Autumn PR is a full service boutique public relations agency that specializes in luxury beauty, jewelry, fashion, and lifestyle clients.

Autumn PR is seeking a beauty and wellness publicist to join our team in New York. Candidate will have 2-3 years of beauty PR experience. Beauty/wellness experience a must. Seeking a motivated, creative publicist who has:

  • Close editorial relationships
  • Proven success in editorial coverage
  • Thoughtful, unique approach to strategy
  • Strong event planning and execution background
  • Creative writing skills

Ability to manage and mentor junior staff members

TO APPLY: PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO INFO@AUTUMNPR.COM

@autumnpr
www.autumnpr.com

