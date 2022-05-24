Skip to main content

Must Read: Bad Bunny Covers 'GQ,' Doja Cat Fronts 'Elle'

Plus, Chanel is opening private stores for top clients.
GQ0622_BadBunny_Cover

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Bad Bunny covers GQ
Bad Bunny appears on the June 2022 cover of GQ, photographed by Roe Ethridge. In the accompanying profile by Carina Chocano, the Puerto Rican rapper — and soon-to-be Marvel superhero — talks about his career and his music, his approach to music, his upcoming acting projects and more. {GQ}

Doja Cat covers Elle
Elle dropped its annual Women in Music issue for June/July 2022, featuring Doja Cat posing for Adrienne Raquel on the cover. Marjon Carlos profiled the Grammy-winning artist, discussing her genre-spanning work, authenticity and more. {Elle}

Elle Women in Music 2022 Doja Cat

Chanel is opening private stores for top clients
After revealing that its revenue went up 50% year-on-year to $15.6 billion in 2021 — largely driven by fashion, watches and jewelry — Chanel revealed plans for a series of private boutiques exclusively for its top-spending clients, Business of Fashion reports. The first are set to open in "key Asian cities by early 2023," according to Robert Williams. "Our biggest preoccupation is to protect our customers and in particular our pre-existing customers," CFO Philippe Blondiaux said. "We're going to invest in very protected boutiques to service clients in a very exclusive way." {Business of Fashion}

On Kravis' branded wedding
In the New York Times, Vanessa Friedman and Jessica Testa reflect on the Dolce & Gabbana-"hosted" wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, brands sponsoring celebrity nuptials, the public interest in these events and more. {New York Times}

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

