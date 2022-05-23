Must Read: The Balenciaga x Adidas Collaboration is Here, Can Farfetch Change the Narrative Around Fashion Tech?

Balenciaga x Adidas Originals. Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Balenciaga's collaboration with Adidas Originals is here

Demna Gvasalia presented his Spring 2023 collection for Balenciaga in New York City, which featured a handful of garments created in collaboration with Adidas Originals. The collection ranges in price from $210 (for socks) to $5,500 (for a hooded leather jacket) and also includes track pants, windbreakers, dresses, T-shirts, beanies and shorts. The chunky Adidas Triple S sneakers that made the rounds on the internet back in March are also part of the collab, retailing for $1,100. The Balenciaga x Adidas Originals collection is currently available on Balenciaga.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Can Farfetch change the narrative around fashion tech?

As the industry anticipates Farfetch's first-quarter earnings report on May 26, Business of Fashion asks whether the company can shift the narrative around fashion tech. "Farfetch is a master at reinventing itself to ride the latest trends in online retail. But it's having a tough time convincing investors it's not just another pandemic stock," writes Brian Baskin. "Like most other e-commerce companies, the luxury marketplace benefitted hugely from the boom in online retail in 2020 and 2021. Now, with consumers reverting to their pre-Covid shopping habits, Farfetch must make the case that it has a plan B." {Business of Fashion}

Vera Wang partners with The Knot

Vera Wang has partnered with The Knot to design a collection of wedding cards and stationery featuring the designer's "iconic aesthetic in a range of one-of-a-kind styles — from vintage to modern." {Fashionista inbox}

Can beauty brands encourage less consumption while selling stuff?

This is the question posed by Rachel Brown of Beauty Independent, who turns a critical eye toward the paradoxical concept of "sustainable beauty." Brown enlists 15 beauty entrepreneurs, executives and experts — including KraveBeauty's Liah Yoo, Wldkat's Amy Zunzunegui and Formula Botanica's Lorraine Dallmeier — to share their thoughts on the matter, aiming to determine "whether the beauty industry can reconcile those contrary aims." {Beauty Independent}

