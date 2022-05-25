Must Read: Beauty and Wellness Brands Join Together in Support of Abortion Rights, Etro Hires Marco De Vincenzo

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Carlisle

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.



60+ beauty and wellness brands sign 'Don't Ban Equality' initiative in support of abortion rights

More than 60 beauty and wellness companies — including Fenty Beauty, Ghost Democracy, Beekman 1802, Hanni, Cocokind, Otherland, Glossier, KraveBeauty, Glow Recipe, Golde, Pattern Beauty, Goop, Ole Henriksen, Lululemon, Tenoverten, Beyond Yoga, Saie, Starface and Violet Grey — have come together for an initiative in support of reproductive rights. Their public statement reads, in part:

"Restrictions on reproductive rights hinder our workers in and out of the workplace and negatively affect our efforts to promote equality and diversity at our companies. We believe in protecting the well-being of all of the people who keep our companies and communities thriving, day in and out. We also believe everyone should have access to the comprehensive reproductive health care they need, including abortion. We stand together against policies that limit people’s independence and their ability to make their own personal health decisions and fully succeed in the workplace."

{Don't Ban Equality}

Etro appoints Marco De Vincenzo as creative director

On Wednesday, Etro announced its appointment of Marco De Vincenzo as creative director. De Vincenzo, whose first collection for the brand will debut during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022, previously collaborated with Fendi on accessories before launching his eponymous women's ready-to-wear brand in 2009. {Fashionista inbox}

Isamaya Ffrench will launch new makeup brand

Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench is launching a new makeup brand, called, simply, "Isamaya," which is set to debut in June. "This isn't another off-the-shelf competitive red lip," says Ffrench of the makeup she created, in an interview with Anders Christian Madsen for Vogue. "There are people out there who don't just want 'glamorous and pretty,' but something more edgy and exciting. I want my brand to talk to those people. Something honest and uninhibited — that's how I see it." {Vogue}

Beauty brands are experimenting with the metaverse

Joan Kennedy explores how beauty brands like Clinique, Nars, Guerlain, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior and Gucci are experimenting with the metaverse for Business of Fashion. Beauty is often quick to adopt new technology, and the category lends itself well to the metaverse because the two share a sense of fun and experimentation, writes Kennedy. "The potential for new revenue streams and methods for consumer engagement is there. But the metaverse is still underdeveloped. Brands, creatives, consumers and developers alike remain mostly in the dark about what exactly it will look like in the next few years — or even the next several weeks. Still, beauty brands recognise that it's better to test it out than be left behind." {Business of Fashion}

