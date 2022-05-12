Skip to main content
Calle Del Mar Is Hiring A Luxury Retail Sales Associate In Los Angeles (Part-Time/In-Store)

Candidate must have experience in luxury retail with high-end products, a strong sense of style, a proactive & positive attitude, and exceptional sales and people skills.
calle del mar

Calle Del Mar is looking for a sales associate with luxury sales experience for their Los Angeles Store. Candidate must have experience in luxury retail with high-end products, a strong sense of style, a proactive & positive attitude, and exceptional sales and people skills. This person will actively be contributing to sales by providing remarkable customer service and supporting the management team in representing Calle Del Mar’s brand & image.

Responsibilities:
-Maintain relationships with local clients and an active, neat, and organized client book
-Build genuine, strong relationships with new & existing customers to drive repeat business
-Create in-store social media content to promote our shopping experience
-Personal shopping: help clients style themselves for special events & everyday life
-Provide the highest level of customer service and quality sales
-Assist in merchandising & maintenance of the shop floor
-Be a true ambassador of the brand
-Occasionally receive packages
-Handle open shopping hours + private shopping appointments

Requirements:
-3-5+ years of luxury sales experience
-Weekend availability
-Sociable & friendly
-Stylish with a passion for clothing
-Collaborative spirit, works well with others
-Adaptable & able to asses priorities on the go
-Exceptional organization skills, follow-through, and attention to detail
-Excellent written & verbal communication skills
-Proactive + results driven
-Strong problem solving attitude.
-Positive attitude
-Multitasker
-Strong social media skills
-Comfortable with creating social media content to promote our in-store shopping experience
-Experience with point of sale system

Desirables:
-VIP sales experience
-Styling experience
-Experience with luxury garment care
-Personal shopping experience
-An interest in / knowledge of knitwear & Calle Del Mar
-Client & service expertise

Start Date: ASAP
Schedule: Part Time
Pay: Hourly
Seasonal - Long Term
This job will include a paid training period.

Please send Resume to careers@calledelmar.us

