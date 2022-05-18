The Best Looks From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Les stars are back on the Croisette! The 2022 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday with big names and even bigger fashion moments. (Night one alone had Rebecca Hall in a red-and-pink Gucci, Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta by Matthieu Blazy and Lashana Lynch in Fendi Haute Couture.) We'll be keeping tabs on all the celebrities that make an appearance on the red carpet, and updating the gallery below with all the best fashion coming out of the south of France — so make sure to keep checking back in.

