Skip to main content
The Best Looks From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The Best Looks From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

See the latest fashion out of the Croisette.

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

See the latest fashion out of the Croisette.

Les stars are back on the Croisette! The 2022 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday with big names and even bigger fashion moments. (Night one alone had Rebecca Hall in a red-and-pink Gucci, Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta by Matthieu Blazy and Lashana Lynch in Fendi Haute Couture.) We'll be keeping tabs on all the celebrities that make an appearance on the red carpet, and updating the gallery below with all the best fashion coming out of the south of France — so make sure to keep checking back in. 

Jasmine-Tookes-Cannes-2022-Red-Carpet-1
Rebecca-Hall-Gucci-Cannes-2022-Red-Carpet-9
Lashana-Lynch-Fendi-Haute-Couture-Cannes-2022-Red-Carpet-6
14
Gallery
14 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Rihanna attends the "Okja" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival
Style

The Best Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Moments of All Time

From Kristen Stewart in Chanel to Naomi Campbell in Alaïa to Elle Fanning in... well, everything.

By FashionistaMay 13, 2021
hp-cannes-film-festival-2018-red-carpet-fashion-julianne-moore-everybody-knows
Style

See the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Meanwhile, on the French Riviera...

By FashionistaMay 21, 2018
Style

The Most Ridiculous Moments from the Cannes Film Festival

Cannes you believe it's over? After a two week-long red carpet marathon of some of the most gorgeous gowns we've ever seen--and some absolute atrocities--the 2013 Cannes Film Festival has come to a close. But while the cameras may have ceased flashing and the film reels stopped rolling, let's not forget the memories: Those countless Cannes moments that we'll simply never forget. ...Especially since we've put together this nifty gallery to showcase the best of 'em! Click through for "embarrassing," "accidental" T and A with a little crying and some recyclables to mix it up a bit.

By Nora CrottyApr 10, 2014
Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
News

The 33 Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

We can't remember the last time the fashion at the Academy Awards was this good, TBH.

By FashionistaMar 27, 2022