Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

CECE LIU Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Fashion stylist CECE LIU is currently looking for eager and hardworking interns to start immediately in New York!
Cece Liu Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 12.32.39 PM

CECE LIU is a New York based fashion stylist, she regularly styles editorials, advertising campaigns, and celebrity clients. We are looking for self-motivated and reliable applicants to join our team and have an amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.

All internships will be paid in school credit or with experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES
· Sample trafficking: pick ups and drop offs, checking in and out of all samples that arrive and are returned
· Assistance on set for editorial and advertising photoshoots
· Assistance in fitting preparation
· Organizing and maintaining the studio and styling closet
· Communicate with PR showrooms
· Administrative tasks / research duties

REQUIREMENTS
· Local to the NYC area and have full knowledge of how to efficiently navigate the subway systems.
· Must be available minimum 2-3 full days Monday-Friday
· Physically able to carry and transport wardrobe
· Strong time management skills
· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and multitask
· Must be very organized, hardworking, reliable, responsible, and motivated
· Excellent communication skills
· Previous fashion experience preferred but not required

Please send a brief resume and weekly availability to Jena Beck at jenambeck@gmail.com.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

HALEY WOLLENS
Careers

Fashion Stylist HALEY WOLLENS Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Fashion stylist HALEY WOLLENS is seeking eager & hardworking interns to start immediately! Amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.

By Winnie LiuNov 9, 2018
Joanne Blades
Careers

FASHION STYLIST Joanne Blades IS SEEKING INTERNS TO START IMMEDIATELY IN NEW YORK, NY

Fashion stylist Joanne Blades is seeking eager & hardworking interns to start immediately! Amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.

By Winnie LiuDec 6, 2018
joanne blades ZOO_CHANEL
Sponsored Story

Joanne Blades Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Fashion director of Zoo Magazine, and freelance contributor (W Mag, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, In Style, etc), Joanne Blades is seeking eager and hardworking interns to start immediately.

By Winnie LiuFeb 22, 2022
pexels pixabay woman-1281830_1920
Sponsored Story

Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Stylist Elizabeth Sulcer is seeking full-time and/or part-time interns to start immediately.

By Winnie LiuAug 12, 2021