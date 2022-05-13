CECE LIU Is Seeking Interns To Start Immediately In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Cece Liu

CECE LIU is a New York based fashion stylist, she regularly styles editorials, advertising campaigns, and celebrity clients. We are looking for self-motivated and reliable applicants to join our team and have an amazing opportunity to learn about the styling world.



All internships will be paid in school credit or with experience.



RESPONSIBILITIES

· Sample trafficking: pick ups and drop offs, checking in and out of all samples that arrive and are returned

· Assistance on set for editorial and advertising photoshoots

· Assistance in fitting preparation

· Organizing and maintaining the studio and styling closet

· Communicate with PR showrooms

· Administrative tasks / research duties



REQUIREMENTS

· Local to the NYC area and have full knowledge of how to efficiently navigate the subway systems.

· Must be available minimum 2-3 full days Monday-Friday

· Physically able to carry and transport wardrobe

· Strong time management skills

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and multitask

· Must be very organized, hardworking, reliable, responsible, and motivated

· Excellent communication skills

· Previous fashion experience preferred but not required



Please send a brief resume and weekly availability to Jena Beck at jenambeck@gmail.com.