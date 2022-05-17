Must Read: Century 21 Will Return to Downtown NYC, Bite Beauty Is Closing

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Century 21 is coming back

WWD reports that Century 21 will be re-opening its location in New York City's Financial District some time in the spring of 2023. The company declared bankruptcy and closed all its stores in 2020, but the Gindi family — which founded the off-price retailer — bought back the intellectual property and is now starting the business back up. "This is very exciting for us. This is a family business, founded by our father, so it's not only a business decision, it's an emotional one, too," co-CEO Raymond Gindi told WWD. "We also owe it to our customers. Keeping Century 21 going is something we have been pushing toward ever since we closed." {WWD}

Bite Beauty is closing

After 10 years, Bite Beauty is shutting down — though, its 10 Lip Bar locations will remain. Beauty Independent's Rachel Brown writes about the brand's rise, its acquisition by Kendo, its rebrand and what ultimately led the brand to closing its doors. {Beauty Independent}

Luar introduces Luar Basico line

Luar launched a new sub-line called Luar Basico, which it bills as "the basics for the not basic" — hoodies, sweats and T-shirts in oat, lavender and navy, priced between $178 and $377. For the campaign, designer Raul Lopez went back to basics himself, in a way, shooting the clothes at his grandmother's hometown in the Dominican Republic. See the collection in the gallery below, and shop the pieces at luar.world. {Fashionista Inbox}

What Google can do for fashion

Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek breaks down Google's efforts to court fashion brands and convince them to use their search and shopping capabilities, and how brands stand to benefit from using those services. {Business of Fashion}

Marc Jacobs curates Bloomingdale's The Carousel

It's the Summer of Marc over at The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's, with the designer curating the retailer's pop-up both online and at the 59th Street store in New York City. The theme is summertime fun, and there's lots of colorful and monogrammed Marc Jacobs, exclusive swimwear and pool party essentials on offer, available to shop on bloomingdales.com starting on May 17 and at the flagship on May 19, until July 31. {Fashionista Inbox}

How luxury jewelry brands keep clients engaged

In Town & Country, Max Berlinger explores the ways luxury jewelry brands cater to their clients and how those primarily IRL strategies have shifted amid the Covid-19 pandemic. {Town & Country}

