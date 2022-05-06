Skip to main content

Charithra Chandran Is a Diamond in Dior

It's been a big week in fashion for the women of "Bridgerton."
Charithra Chandran attends The Eternity Charity Fundraiser hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action On Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5, 2022 in London, England-1

It's been a big week for the ladies of "Bridgerton." First, we saw Simone AshleyNicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor attend their first Met Galas — Ashley as a guest of Moschino, Coughlan invited by Instagram and dressed by Richard Quinn, Dynevor as part of the Louis Vuitton crew. Then, a few days later, season two diamond Charithra Chandran had her own fashion moment for a good cause across the pond.

Working with stylist Holly White, Chandran picked an off-the-shoulder, ankle-length Christian Dior dress in a muted leopard-esque jacquard from the brand's Fall 2021 collection to wear to the Eternity Charity Fundraiser Gala, which supports mental health and addiction organizations in the U.K. like Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow. 

Charithra Chandran attends The Eternity Charity Fundraiser hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action On Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5, 2022 in London, England-2

She accessorized with two of Dior's most recognizable accessories of the Maria Grazia Chiuri era: J'adior slingback heels and a micro reissued saddle bag. Chandran finished off the look with some Cartier jewels, including a Juste un Clou necklace, diamond earrings, bracelets and rings.

On the makeup front, the focus was on the eyes: Valeria Ferreria went with a shimmery, purply-taupe eyeshadow, plus a strong black liner and big lashes, finished off with a peachy lip. Patrick Wilson pulled Chandran's hair up into a tight, elegant bun. 

The "Bridgerton" casting team sure does have a knack for finding the fashion girls. 

