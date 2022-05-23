Chillhouse is Hiring A Partnerships & Community Manager In New York, NY

Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care, is looking for a full-time Partnerships and Community Manager to join our Marketing Team. This person will be responsible for all brand partnerships, events, influencers, and creators.



Responsibilities and Duties:

· Own brand partnerships, both inbound and outbound from inception to completion

· Oversee all negotiation and contracting for brand partnerships across In-Store, Off-Site, e-commerce, and 360 partnerships.

· Collaborate with flagship team and marketing team to ensure all partnership details are clearly communicated and executed on all channels

· Keep the partnership pipeline up to date on a weekly basis with a quarterly view in Asana

· Be boots on the ground for all Chillhouse off-site events in New York along with the Marketing intern

· Work with Senior Marketing Manager to ensure all partnerships are integrated into the overall marketing strategy and KPIs are tracked against business goals

· Develop relationships with like-minded brands for product or e-commerce collaborations

· Own Chill Muse Program, working with Senior Marketing Manager and Marketing intern to develop and grow influencer and ambassador strategy while owning the implementation and program management

· Report on partnership and community performance, making recommendations based on data and results



Requirements:

· 3-5 years experience in marketing, particularly partnership and community marketing

· Experience working in PR or at a marketing agency is preferred

· Sales experience is a plus

· Proven experience leading, negotiating, and executing brand partnerships

· In the know about the latest health and beauty trends, relevant brands, and influencers/creators

· Strong sales/negotiation skills

· Exceptional multi-tasker and able to see projects through from ideation to completion

· Empathetic, collaborative self-starter who is skilled in communication and organization

· The candidate should be based in New York City and comfortable meeting in person when necessary, respecting COVID-19 precautions



About Chillhouse

Based in the Soho neighborhood of NYC, Chillhouse is a brand creating self-care treatments for a chiller you via in-stores experiences & services, as well as products. Chillhouse is committed to creating a Chiller world through donating 1% of proceeds to support mental health advocacy and efforts.



To apply, send your resume, cover letter, and social media handles to jobs@chillhouse.com with the subject line “Fashionista: Partnerships and Community Manager / Team Facial, Massage, or Nails” (Pick whichever of the three options fits you best!)