Chillhouse Is Seeking A Summer '22 Community and Content Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Chillhouse, the authority in modern self-care, is looking for a part-time Influencer & Communications Intern.



A few things interested candidates should know about this role before we get into details:



- This role would be a valuable learning experience for someone just starting out who’s looking to acquire more hands-on experience in social media/community management along with influencer and brand partnerships. On-the-job tasks will be directly related to content creation, event production, marketing, and growth strategies.

- This internship is NYC-based. Must be available to work in the office three days a week.

- Chillhouse is proudly Latinx-owned, and founder Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton views the company as a manifestation of her upbringing as the daughter of a Colombian esthetician and entrepreneur. You can learn more about Cyndi’s journey as an entrepreneur in a recent interview she did with MSNBC, here.

Job Description:

The primary role of the Community and Content Intern is to assist with content creation of assets for the following platforms: Instagram (In-Feed, Reels, Stories, Video and TikTok, manage the community engagement on Chillhouse social media accounts, and assist our Community and Partnerships team on day-to-day execution. The Community and Content Intern will also will communicate with the marketing team about the state of content execution and timelines as well as help pitch ideas according to product launches and other marketing needs.



The person selected for this role will work with key Chillhouse team members across marketing projects such as branded content, assisting the marketing coordinator with the Ambassador program, assisting with media & influencer bookings, handling the influencer gifting process & tracking UGC, and acting as an assistant during brand partnerships and events. This intern will also work alongside the ads team to help create content for cross-platform ads. Alongside the founder and marketing coordinator, they’ll also execute on big picture visions for social media growth.



Requirements:

- Excited to work in a fast-paced startup office environment

- Must be active on Instagram and TikTok and have a deep understanding of the platform and a passion for creating social UGC style/iPhone style content

- Comfortable juggling a variety of tasks daily

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills and able to adapt writing voice to reflect current needs

- Highly-organized, able to anticipate future needs and takes initiative to communicate

- Have an upbeat and caring, “no task is too small” attitude, ready to help a small, tight-knit team as well as loyal customers. The ideal person for this role enjoys the occasional meticulous task!

- Passionate about bringing creative ideas to the table

- In-the-know about the latest health and beauty trends, trending influencers and creators, and relevant brands



Time Commitments & Rate:

- This is a part-time role with hourly compensation and brand perks.

- The hourly rate is $15/hr.



About Chillhouse

Based in the Soho neighborhood of NYC, Chillhouse is a brand creating self care treatments for a chiller you via in-stores experiences & services, as well as products. Chillhouse is committed to creating a Chiller world through donating 1% of proceeds to support mental health advocacy and efforts.



To apply, send your resume, cover letter, and social media handles to jobs@chillhouse.com with the subject line “Fashionista Referral: Influencer & Communications Intern / Team Facial, Massage, or Nails” (Pick whichever of the three options fits you best!) Be sure to include social media handles and work examples.