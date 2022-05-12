Must Read: Chlöe Bailey Covers 'Allure', Miaou Partners With Paloma Elsesser on Debut Plus-Size Collection

Plus, 'The New York Times' does a deep dive into Brazilian Butt Lifts — and the complicated dynamics of the Miami 'recovery houses' that make them possible.

Chlöe Bailey for 'Allure' Photo: Micaiah Carter/Allure

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Chlöe Bailey covers 'Allure'

6 Gallery 6 Images

Chlöe Bailey stars on Allure's June/July 2022 cover, photographed by Micaiah Carter. For the cover shot, the 23-year-old performer wears a dress by House of Aama. In an accompanying interview with Joan Morgan, Bailey discusses her journey to body positivity, how Beyoncé has inspired her, her on-stage persona and how music helped her get through the pandemic. {Allure}

Miaou partners with Paloma Elsesser on debut plus-size collection

Miaou tapped model Paloma Elsesser to develop its first ever plus-size collection, reports Alexandra Mondalek for Business of Fashion. Sizes will extend to 4XL for a "special capsule collection and parts of its core offering." The brand projects gross revenue to increase 300% from 2021 to 2022, and is banking on its plus-size launch to reach new customers in stores with the help of its wholesale retail partners. {Business of Fashion}

An exploration of butt lifts, and the complicated dynamics of the Miami 'recovery houses' that make them possible

In an in-depth feature for The New York Times, Sandra E. Garcia reports on the booming Brazilian Butt Lift business in Miami — and the dynamics of the 'recovery houses' that support it. As Garcia writes, "beauty, pain, race and money play out" in these post-surgical convalescent centers. Garcia also delves into race's complicated role in the procedure's popularity: "For Black women, many of whom have always possessed a version of the B.B.L. body, it is difficult to square this popularity with the fact that their natural bodies have been denigrated for generations," writes Garcia. "The idealized body, one that was considered unattainable for anyone other than celebrities, is now, technically, possible for everyday women to achieve. And Black women aren't immune to wanting a seemingly quick way of acquiring the figure that defines desire today." {The New York Times}

Homepage photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter..