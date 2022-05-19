Great Outfits in Fashion History: Chloë Sevigny Looking Very Chic in the Early 2000s

Wait, why was her Y2K style so much better than everyone else's?

The best legs in the biz at amFAR's 12th annual "Boathouse Rock" party Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

With the coolest wedding the state of Connecticut has ever seen, Chloë Sevigny recently added wife to her long list of titles including mother, award-winning actor, style icon, sometime designer and original It girl. The fashion-filled event (she wore white looks by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier couture, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe and Casey Cadwallader for Mugler) prompted a look back at Sevigny's fashion history, which, despite her penchant for boundary-pushing design, doesn't really include any missteps.

Even in the early 2000s, Sevigny carefully avoided trends like trucker hats and bedazzled denim, instead wearing chic, largely timeless outfits, like the 2003 look above. Her darling mini pinafore dress, unexpected-yet-cool cap-sleeve turtleneck, classic Chanel bag and simple strappy sandals really stood the test of time. The only detail that really gives away the era is the arm bangles, which are of course more simple and understated than the clunky ones that became ubiquitous among starlets with Rachel Zoe on their payrolls in the mid-aughts.

If this look is still cool 20 years after she wore it, chances are it will be cool in another 20, so shop some similar options in the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

