Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cynthia Erivo in Frothy, Dramatic Christian Siriano Monochrome

Cynthia Erivo knows how to wear the hell out of a look and own the red carpet. We at Fashionista regularly feature the actor in our "best dressed" roundups for her creative, thoughtful and sometimes risk-taking sartorial approach. One standout ensemble in an exceedingly long list of stellar looks was the frothy, dramatic Christian Siriano monochrome she wore at the 2019 premiere of "Harriet" at the Toronto Film Festival.

The ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown from Siriano's Resort 2020 collection would have been impactful all on its own with its ample silhouette, creamy pastel terracotta hue and flowing train. But, in true Erivo form, a minimalist look this was not: The actor chose to accessorize with a matching braided headband studded with pearls — and then took things a step further by adorning her scalp (!) in pearl appliqués as well.

For a final touch of monochromatic drama, she wore pinkish-tinged eye makeup to mimic the color story of her outfit. A truly wow-inducing look.

While head-to-toe, dramatic monochrome or scalp pearls may not be realistic for most of us to wear IRL, a decorative hair accessory is far more accessible. In the gallery below, we've rounded up a handful of Erivo-inspired headbands we love.

