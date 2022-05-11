Skip to main content

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Named Louis Vuitton Ambassador, Why Lady Gaga Is Relaunching Her Beauty Line

Plus, how the catsuit achieved world domination.
deepika-padukone-louis-vuitton-ambassador

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone named Louis Vuitton ambassador
Louis Vuitton debuted its latest ad campaign for the Dauphine line of leather goods, and with it, its named a new house ambassador: Deepika Padukone, Indian actress, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Padukone already featured in the brand's Pre-Fall 2020 imagery, but this is her first in her new role. {Fashionista Inbox}

Lady Gaga is relaunching her beauty line
Haus Labs, Lady Gaga's beauty line, was launched in 2019 to much fanfare exclusively on Amazon, intended to be an affordable, attainable brand — but it has struggled since debuting. It's now set to relaunch as a clean beauty brand in Sephora. For Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz explains why that might be the best move. {Business of Fashion}

How the catsuit achieved world domination
Everywhere you look lately, there's a catsuit: From runways to Instagram influencers to celebrities on stage, it is the garment of choice for spring. Véronique Hyland tracks the rise of the catsuit for Elle. {Elle}

Trends are dead
If everything is a trend, then nothing is a trend — at least, that's what Terry Nguyen posits for Vox. "The problem, so to speak, isn't cottagecore, night luxe or the concept of micro-aesthetics," Nguyen writes. "It's the fact that modern consumers are bombarded with a never-ending stream of inconsequential trends to take note of — marketing vessels for products that fit into a paradigm devoid of meaning." {Vox}

