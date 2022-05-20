Must Read: Dior and ERL Are Inspired by '90s Nostalgia, Jacquemus Names New CEO

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dior partners with ERL for a nostalgic '90s Men's Spring 2023 collection

Dior Men Artistic Director Kim Jones teamed up with designer Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL to create a capsule collection — but don't call it a "collaboration." Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman reports: "The nostalgia-fuelled setting, collection and front row — with '90s pop stars Paula Abdul and Christina Aguilera sitting alongside Cudi and newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz — were all testament to how youth culture, and youth consumption, increasingly drive growth at brands like Dior."{Business of Fashion}

Jacquemus names new CEO

Jacquemus has named Bastien Daguzan, the former head of Paco Rabanne's fashion division, as CEO, reports Joelle Diderich for WWD. Daguzan will be the first external executive in the role, which was previously held by the designer Jacquemus himself. {WWD}

The New York Times on Emma Rogue's store

"Rogue has become one of the most consequential and unpredictable new retail adventures in New York," writes The New York Times' Jon Caramanica of the Lower East Side vintage store run by TikTok phenomenon Emma Rogue. "It's the place where the TikTok famous liquidate their closets, where gumption-y young clothing designers stage runway and pop-up events, and where the studiously mismatched find their signature garments." {The New York Times}

Miuccia Prada to collaborate on 'Elvis' costumes

Miuccia Prada will collaborate with Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann on the costumes for the upcoming "Elvis" film, Prada and Miu Miu announced on Friday. The trio also collaborated in 2013, designing the costumes for "The Great Gatsby," as well as in 1996 for "Romeo + Juliet." {Fashionista inbox}

Nordstrom opens ASOS pop-up

On Friday, Nordstrom opened an ASOS pop-up at The Grove in LA, marking the first time ASOS has had a physical retail presence globally. The partnership was designed with 20-something consumers in mind, and the physical retail experience will fill a two-story, 20,000-square-foot-space. ASOS will also launch in 10 Nordstrom stores across the country, including in New York City. {Fashionista inbox}

