Must Read: Dua Lipa Covers 'Vogue', How Hill House Home's Nell Diamond Made Wearing PJ's In Public Trendy

Photo: Tyler Mitchell/Vogue

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Dua Lipa covers Vogue

Dua Lipa stars on Vogue's June/July 2022 cover, photographed by Tyler Mitchell, wearing a sheer netted Prada dress over a top and shorts also by the label. In an accompanying interview with Jen Wang, the British–Kosovar Albanian pop star discusses her relationship with spirituality, releasing new music during the early stage of the pandemic, her tight-knit Kosovar community and new music. {Vogue}

How Hill House Home's Nell Diamond made wearing PJs in public trendy

Matthew Schneier profiles Hill House Home founder and CEO Nell Diamond for New York Magazine, exploring how the "proudly personally privileged" entrepreneur "convinced so many women to wear pajamas in public." "Over and over, Diamond has declined to be shamed into discretion with a doggedness seemingly born of optimism, stubbornness, and spine," writes Schneier. "But if Diamond's diamond lifestyle alienates some, it seems to draw in customers." {The Cut/New York Magazine}

Vanessa Friedman on 'sustainable fashion'

Vanessa Friedman delves into the term "sustainable fashion" for The New York Times, exploring how it is oxymoronic and problematic in making strides toward a more environmentally conscious industry. "We need a better way to frame the discussion. So we are going to use 'responsible fashion': a term that refers to a world in which all players, from the consumer to the C.E.O., the manufacturer and the farmer, take responsibility for their part in the supply chain and the creative process, and for the choices they make," writes Friedman. "It may sound semantic, but it is the difference between an end goal that appears impossibly, perhaps discouragingly, out of reach, and the process of at least trying to get there: step by step, increment by increment, decision by decision." {The New York Times}

Who What Wear has been acquired by Future

Clique Brands' fashion platform Who What Wear has been acquired by media company Future, which is also the publisher of Marie Claire. Per Tianwei Zhang for WWD, the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, and Ohana & Co —an investment bank which also recently advised Violet Grey on its sale to Farfetch — served as an adviser.

{WWD}

