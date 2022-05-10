Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elizabeth Olsen in Angelic White Lace

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

This weekend, I — alongside thousands of Americans — went to the movie theatre to see "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," because at this point, I've sunk conservatively 70+ hours of my life into the MCU, and lord knows I'm not going to quit now. (And, you know, because I enjoy watching Marvel movies.)

Now, I'm no movie critic, so I can't comment on how successful it is at what it was trying to do, but as a fan, I was delighted to see Elizabeth Olsen get permission to Go Off in "Doctor Strange." I thought "WandaVision" was fun — and she was fantastic in it — so I'm always happy to see Olsen dig into the Scarlet Witch character more. I'm equally always delighted to see Olsen on a red carpet: She excels at a kind of classic and simple yet fashionable and interesting kind of dressing. (And considering who her sisters are, we can't really be surprised.) It's a niche she established very early on in her career.

At one of her first red carpet appearances, promoting "Martha Marcy May Marlene" at Cannes in 2011, Olsen wore a white lace top with matching maxi skirt from (surprise!) The Row. It's an ideal outfit for summer: It's easy to throw on while still feeling put together, and it works just as well mixed with other items as it does with each other. The skirt is tiered, adding another layer of visual interest; altogether, it looks like one dress. A pair of embellished sandals make for the perfect finishing touch, both to this look and any outfit you might be plotting for warmer weather ahead.

Shop Olsen-inspired sandals in the gallery below:

